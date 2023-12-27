RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Name something more Richmond than the Carytown Cone Parade… we’ll wait.

The annual New Year’s Day celebration of “sacred geometry” is back for its 16th annual year.

Parade-goers will gather and don their cone costumes in front of Aquarian Bookshop, 12 S. Thompson Street, at noon Monday, Jan. 1 to revel in spirit and ring in the New Year as the procession makes its way through Carytown.

“Join us for a whimsical and symbolic celebration as we welcome prosperity and positive energy for the upcoming year,” the parade website reads. “The creative possibilities are endless—design and construct your cone costume for the parade, and remember, the more imaginative, the better!”

Cones dressed for the parade in Carytown. (Photo: Amir Massenburg/WRIC)

Event organizers say the parade is all about bringing positive energy into the new year.

“In sacred geometry, cones are a powerful symbol of bringing forth and focusing energy,” organizers wrote online. “Plus, let’s face it, it’s just downright fun!”

For a tutorial on how to create your very own cone costume, visit http://coneparade.com/.