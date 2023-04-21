RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local nonprofit Conexus is continuing to give children the gift of sight. The company’s mobile clinic dropped by Franklin Military Academy in Richmond on Thursday morning to conduct its 5000th eye exam.

Jennifer Smith, assistant principal at the school, emphasized the importance of eyesight in her students’ education.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

“I’ve talked to them and they’ve noticed that once they get the glasses, they can see their work better, they can do better,” Smith said. “Because they’re embarrassed they can’t see and don’t want to ask the questions to the teacher that are necessary.”

In 2022, 8News partnered with Conexus for the fourth annual Gift of Light Campaign, raising $23,500 in donations.

In October 2022, the Mobile Vision Center fitted their 10,000th pair of glasses during a stop at Lakemont Elementary School in Petersburg. The nonprofit’s continued success has given many the ability to see clearly and thrive.