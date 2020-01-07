Confederate monuments in Richmond vandalized: ‘This is Racist’

Breaking News
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Confederate monuments on Richmond’s Monument Avenue were vandalized.

Someone painted ‘This is Racist’ on the monument honoring Jefferson Davis. The Stonewall Jackson monument was also targetted and tagged with ‘God is Gay.’

At this time, it is unclear when the monuments were defaced.

The debate over Confederate monuments has intensified in the last few weeks after Councilman Mike Jones proposed a resolution that could soon give council authority over the city’s memorials and monuments.

In a 6-2 vote, city leaders voted in favor of Jones’ resolution in last night’s city council meeting.

The resolution could make it easier for the removal of Confederate memorials in Richmond, a possibility that Jones acknowledged he was hoping for when he announced the resolution.

