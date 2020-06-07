RICHMOND, Va. — Witnesses said a large group of people was seen pulling down the Confederate statue of General Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park on Saturday night.
The day was full of peaceful protests in counties across Central Virginia.
Later in the evening, some people managed to topple the already-tagged statue of Wickham to the ground using ropes, witnesses tell 8News.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Confederate statue pulled down to the ground in Monroe Park on Saturday night
- StormTracker 8: Isolated storms tonight drop humidity for Sunday
- Officer saves choking child while on lunch break at Olive Garden
- PHOTOS: The Powhatan Anti-Racism Coalition organized peaceful protest on Saturday
- Mayor Levar Stoney tests negative for COVID-19, will test again after marching earlier this week