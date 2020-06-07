Confederate statue pulled down to the ground in Monroe Park on Saturday night

RICHMOND, Va. — Witnesses said a large group of people was seen pulling down the Confederate statue of General Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park on Saturday night.

The day was full of peaceful protests in counties across Central Virginia.

Later in the evening, some people managed to topple the already-tagged statue of Wickham to the ground using ropes, witnesses tell 8News.

Statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham in Monroe Park on Saturday night.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

