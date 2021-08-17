RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Connect RVA 2045 is asking for the public’s feedback on how to help the city plan its transportation for the next 20 years.

This plan will consider major issues that need to be addressed long term and include all forms of travel, such as highways, bicycles, public transit and pedestrians. The goal is for all improvements to be completed by 2045.

The public comment period will turn through September 15. You can find more information about the process, as well as give your feedback, online here.