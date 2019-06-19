Contractor dies after falling 4 stories at University of Richmond work site

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A contractor has died after falling from four stories high at a University of Richmond work site Wednesday morning.

University officials told 8News that the Trent Construction contractor, 55-year-old Cristino Santiago Vasquez Clemente, of Richmond, fell from the roof of the Lora Robins Court dormitory at about 9:45 a.m. while doing renovation work.

He was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. University officials said in an update Thursday that Clemente later died of his injuries at the hospital Wednesday morning.

University spokesperson Cynthia Price shared an email to 8News that was sent to the university community:

“It is with deep sadness that I write to inform you of the passing yesterday morning of an employee of a subcontractor who fell from the roof while working at the Lora Robins residence hall construction site. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Cristino Santiago Vasquez Clemente, 55, of Richmond. I know our entire community extends its care and concern at this difficult time. Construction at the site has been halted. Health and safety officials have been notified and University staff will provide them assistance. I also want to extend my thanks to University public safety officials who responded to the accident yesterday and provided the utmost care and support at the scene.”

