RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been nearly a month since developers began a highly controversial dynamite blasting project in Westover Hills that’s shaken the neighborhood — literally.

With no end to the project in sight, residents expressed concerns over a developed dust cloud hovering over the community.

Initial concerns — prior to the kickstart of construction — stemmed from fears the blasting could cause structural problems for surrounding homes. However, recent additional drilling has resulted in the formation of large dust clouds that residents fear could be toxic.

Attorney Hayden Fisher was hired to represent some neighbors who’ve been fighting the project ever since learning it would involve dynamite.

“They are playing around with things they should not be playing around with,” Fisher said.

Back at the end of June, a Richmond Circuit Court judge ruled dynamite blasting can go on and didn’t pose any immediate threats. Now, a month later, Fisher said some residents have seen structural cracks — but he worries this is just the beginning.

“I’m going to be amending the complaint to add a personal injury component to it,” Fisher said.

Regarding the dust cloud, some residents complained of health problems they fear are a result of inhaling particles from the cloud. They said that the rock near the drilling site is called “Petersburg Granite” and that, when it’s broken down, it could emit silica dust — a matter known to cause lung and respiratory problems.

“There’s known causation between that dust and the types of the symptoms that are being experienced by some of the neighborhood residents,” Fisher said.

Reporters and residents are working on getting in contact with developers, as well as Virginia’s Departments of Health and Environmental Quality, to confirm any potential risks.

“Why are they doing this to the neighborhood?” Fisher asked. “I mean what’s so important about this project that they want to send this kind of toxic dust into up into the air and affecting, who knows what it’s going to affect as it gets up in the air.”

The project’s developers have not yet responded to requests asking if they are aware of these concerns or have plans to put the project on hold. Fisher said that once the amended legal complaint is filed, developers will have to respond within 21 days.