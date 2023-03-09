RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department successfully managed to extinguish a fire at a linen factory in South Richmond Thursday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 9, units were called to a linen factory in the 2800 block of Cofer Road for a reported structure fire.

According to authorities, a conveyer belt had caught fire but was contained thanks to the building’s sprinkler system. Upon their arrival, firefighters successfully put out the fire — approximately 30 minutes after the original call went out.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

There were approximately 32 units at the scene and no reported injuries.