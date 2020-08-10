Cooling centers open in Richmond today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s going to be a hot, humid and sunny day! If you are looking for a place to cool down, head to these two centers.

Richmond Social Services Marshall Plaza Building, located at 900 E. Marshall Street or the Southside Community Center at 4100 Hull Street. Both places will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Everyone must wear a mask and maintain a six feet distance from each other. Contact the city’s Department of Social Services Fuel Assistance Office at (804) 646-7046 regarding cooling assistance services.