RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you love dressing up as your favorite characters — or have always wanted to learn how — you’ll want to stop by when the Cosplay World Festival and Workshop series comes to Richmond for the first time in October.

Cosplay World will make its Richmond debut at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, located at 403 N. 3rd Street, on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event is described by organizers as a celebration and showcase of cosplay. Cosplay is short for “costume play” and involves dressing up as characters from movies, TV, comics, cartoons, and video games — often with elaborate costumes, make up, and props to match.

The event will not just be a chance to show off your costuming skills, but to connect with other pop culture fans and learn more about the art of cosplay. There will be workshops and panels on how to sew, make props, style wigs and photograph your work. In addition to panels, there will also be events and contested like a costumed lip sync battle and a princess sing along and meet and greet.

Events, contests and panels range from family and kid friendly to only for guests 18 and older. The full workshop and panel schedule can be found here.

There will also be celebrity appearances from voice actors, comic book artists, and masters in cosplay and photography, and a show floor featuring an array of collectors and artists offering art, comics, games, books, toys and more.

Cosplay World tickets range between $25 and $75 and can be purchased here.