RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Could driving become restricted in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood in the future?

The idea is to construct a new Cary Street between Thompson Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard which would be exclusively for pedestrians and bicyclists. It is one of the potential transportation projects the organization Richmond Connects is looking into.

According to Richmond Connects, its team spent a year analyzing data and public engagement — ultimately choosing the projects displayed on a survey on its website, where residents of 17 different neighborhoods can give their feedback to add to their near-term action plan.

The World of Mirth toy store has sat comfortably on Cary Street for almost 30 years. The store’s owner, Thea Brown, says parking is already tough for customers, as well as nearby residents, and the change could worsen the problem.

“Especially during the weekends, it gets incredibly difficult for them to find parking,” said Brown.

Cary Street is a main artery of the city and Brown questions where that flow of traffic would go.

“Does it come through the neighborhood and disrupt a residential area,” said Brown. “Or do they push them on the interstate and have them just bypass this area altogether?”

If the change happens in the future, Brown says adding additional parking spaces such as decks, would be an important factor to consider.

According to the survey, almost 90% of Richmond residents chose the option “yes” to close Cary Street to cars within the Carytown neighborhood.

All the survey options reflect input from over 5,000 responses, focus group input and resident discussion, according to Richmond Connects.

After the survey closes, the next steps will be utilizing all survey results to develop a list of projects, moving forward with the near-term action plan.

Dakota McCormack, assistant manager at Walkabout Outfitters on Cary Street, says it could possibly put a dent in their business. However, she says she can relate to the people who don’t always feel safe crossing the street.

“I would feel safer if there weren’t as many cars, because even if I’m going, like, on my lunch break or going to grab a coffee or something, I feel like I have to stand on the roadside and just wait for, like, a really long time before I can even cross,” said McCormack.

The near-term action plan will prioritize transportation projects for action in 5-10 years. The survey is still up and residents are encouraged to take part in it.