Councilman Mike Jones demanding investigation into illegal dumping in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s 9th district Councilman Michael Jones is asking the City of Richmond to open a special investigation into the illegal dumping on Daytona Drive.

8News received a letter that Councilman Jones sent to Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith. In the letter, Jones lists 14 different incidents reported to the Department of Public Works, the Department of Planning and Development Review and the Richmond Police Department since 2014, saying residents often see tires, household trash and mattresses in the area on a daily basis.

The councilman said the illegal dumping in that area is something that cannot be fixed over time anymore due to the extensiveness of the issue. He added that aggressive action has to be taken in order to identify who is illegally dumping the trash.

Tires, household trash and mattresses are often see on the side of the road on Daytona Drive. (Photos by Richmond South Central 9th Voter District)

“Residents of Worthington Farms deserve better than to have part of their neighborhood treated as a dump,” Jones wrote.

