Councilman Mike Jones, local leaders donating 10,000 masks to Richmond’s southside communities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Councilman Michael Jones of the 9th District is partnering with Charles Willis of United Communities Against Crime and Jong Lim, owner of the store Beaut-i-full, to distribute 10,000 masks to communities more likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilman Jones is working with Richmond’s Office of Multicultural Affairs (OMA), Richmond Public Schools (RPS), and several apartment communities to ensure that the masks go where they are needed the most.

To kick off the distribution, masks will be given to management offices at Blue Ridge Estates, Chesterfield Square, Chippenham Place, and Norcroft Townhomes on May 14. The apartment complexes will be tasked with distributing the masks to residents.

Masks will also be given to RPS volunteers and families who are receiving meals — either through on-site pick-up or at neighborhood meal distribution sites — from Miles Jones Elementary School or G.H. Reid Elementary.

On Saturday, May 16, Precious Blessings Academy located at 4823 Bryce Lane will be giving out masks starting at 1:00 p.m.

Next week, OMA will be giving out masks at Worsham Mobile Home Park. LatinTax will also hand out masks to residents at Southwood apartments during their meal distribution efforts.

Masks will also be available at Beaut-i-full located at 5528 Hull Street Road on a first-come, first-served starting Thursday, May 14 at 11 a.m.