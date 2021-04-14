Councilmember Mike Jones off the ballot for house primary election

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilmember Mike Jones will no longer be making his bid for Virginia’s 69th House District after election board officials rejected requests for an extension on paperwork.

Jones sent a release on Wednesday saying that his campaign had exhausted all of their options to get on the ballot and he will not be in the primary on June 8.

He was one of the three Democrats who was told they didn’t submit the proper paperwork. Earlier this month, Jones told 8News he made a mistake by not filing two documents with the state’s Department of Elections.

The Richmond councilman explained that he was told he could file certain documents with Richmond’s General Registrar and that they would submit the paperwork to the Department of Elections. While he owned up to the error, Jones noted past candidates have made similar mistakes and have still be allowed to be on the ballot.

In his release Friday, he says that following a meeting with the Virginia Board of Elections, it was apparent they were not planning to extend the deadline or accept the paperwork they already had.

Jones says he will not be pursuing the issue in court but following redistricting he plans to run in the newly drawn district.

“Make no doubt, we were running a successful campaign. We raised almost $100,000, sent out 2 mailers, had knocked over 10,000 doors and were well on our way to our win number. We will take this momentum into the next election as we continue to raise funds, meet with community members, and promote the issues facing the 9th City Council District and the entire 69th House District,” Jones said.