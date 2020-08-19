Councilwoman Kim Gray asking top prosecutor to review Mayor Stoney’s handling of confederate monument removal

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond City Councilwoman Kim Gray is asking the city’s top prosecutor to look into Mayor Levar Stoney’s handling of a contract to remove Richmond’s confederate monuments.

In a letter to Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, Gray said the company hired for the project, NAH, LLC, is linked to one of Stoney’s political contributors. She also believes the city paid too much for the contract.

Letter sent by Kim Gray to city’s top prosecutor

NAH, LLC is a shell company, or inactive business. It was created by the Newport News-based firm, Team Henry Enterprises, LLC.

“It does not pass the smell test that this contract went to a high political donor of the mayor’s and a friend of the mayor’s,” Gray told 8News. Gray is asking McEachin for an investigation “to determine if any laws or emergency procurement rules were violated and whether any criminal charges are warranted.”

In a news conference Wednesday, Stoney responded — saying he was not personally involved in the process of choosing a contractor. “I didn’t know who NAH, LLC was until after the selection of the contractor,” said Stoney.

The mayor said his administration reached out to several firms and Team Henry Enterprises, LLC was the only firm that agreed to take on the contract. However, Stoney said the contractor went by a different name to protect themselves. “Personal risk is real. That is why Mr. Henry, Devon Henry, chose to shield his name and the name of his company in the creation of NAH, LLC,” said Stoney.

During the news conference, Stoney shared a threatening voicemail that he received from someone regarding the monuments’ removals. “I’ll play you something and you tell me whether you would shield yourself from this sort of vitriol,” Stoney said.

“You’re a moron, dude. You’re a racist,” said part of the voicemail.

Meanwhile, Gray is also concerned about the $1.8 million pricetag the city paid NAH, LLC to complete the project. She believes the project could have been contracted for much less and that extra money could have gone elsewhere. “I’ve heard from multiple contractors who have told me this should not have costed more than $100,000. The most I’ve heard is $200,000,” Gray said.

8News reached out to Team Henry Enterprises, LLC for comment but we have yet to hear back.

LATEST HEADLINES: