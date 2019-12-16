Councilwoman pushes for Monument Avenue’s first statue honoring black Union soldiers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the heated debate over Virginia’s Confederate monuments continue to make headlines, a Richmond councilwoman wants to put a new statue on the city’s historic Monument Avenue.

The new monument would honor a group of black Union soldiers who defeated the Confederate army in Henrico County. It would be the street’s first statue honoring Union soldiers.

Those pushing for the monument say it’s a part of the Civil War story that needs to be told.

“There was a period of our history where that kind of information — black troops beating white troops in battle — was not talked about very much,” Donald King, Board Member of the American Civil War Museum, said.

During the Battle of New Market Heights, 14 black Union sergeants defeated Confederate soldiers. Some of them later won the Medal of Honor.

“General Lee himself came to observe the battle of New Market Heights, so that speaks to how significant this battle actually was,” King explained.

After a push from King and the Monument Avenue Commission, Richmond City Councilman Kim Gray proposed the monument — possibly put at Monument and N. Meadow Street — in their honor.

“We have to work with traffic engineering obviously to determine the best location,” Gray said.

The councilwoman says the cost of the monument would be “in the millions,” though she’s only asking the city for $5,000 to get the project started. The rest of the money would be privately funded, she said.

“I don’t think it will be that hard to raise the money,” Gray said.

She says the monument would send an important message to African Americans in the Richmond area.

“They need to be honored just like other war heroes. These guys were great fighters who won a very tough battle,” Gray said. “I think it says you matter, your stories matter, and your history matters.”

The project would still need to be approved by Richmond City Council. Gray says she’s confident that it will be.

“This is a way for us to come together,” she added. “It’s a story that’s gone untold.”

What do you think about this idea? Let us know on the 8News Facebook page.