RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A Richmond man argued prosecutors did not prove he was carrying a type of semi-automatic pistol banned in the city’s public spaces when his case went to court. The Virginia Court of Appeals agreed and threw out his conviction.

In an opinion published Tuesday, the court found no evidence was presented in the case that Patrick Taylor was walking in the city with a loaded, semi-automatic “center-fire rifle or pistol” with an extended magazine – one of the weapons banned in public areas in Richmond.

Taylor was spotted in 2021 with a pistol with an extended magazine under his arm by an officer, J. Anthony Wilson, on patrol in “a very violent,” “high crime, high drug” neighborhood in Richmond, the opinion reads.

Taylor was charged with carrying a loaded firearm in a public area where they are banned – a misdemeanor that comes with up to a year in jail — after Wilson learned he did not have a concealed-carry permit.

Efforts to suppress and remove the evidence by Taylor, who argued Wilson lacked reasonable suspicion to stop him and that there was no evidence the gun was a center-fire weapon, were rejected in Richmond court, according to the appeals court’s opinion.

Online court records show that Taylor ultimately pleaded guilty last March and was sentenced to 12 months with 11 months and 15 days suspended. Taylor then took his case to the Virginia Court of Appeals.

One of the arguments presented by Taylor during the appeals process was that prosecutors failed to prove he was carrying a center-fire pistol as specified in the law – which the appeals court wrote is an essential element in such cases.

The law says “semi-automatic center-fire” pistols with extended magazines that “hold more than 20 rounds of ammunition” are among those banned in public in certain areas, including in Richmond.

Firearms can be center-fire or rim-fire, with the differences between the two being how the cartridge is primed, the opinion reads.

For center-fire, the firing pin hits the primer in the center of the cartridge when the trigger is pulled. For rim-fire, which is not included in the law, the pin strikes the primer in the cartridge rim when the trigger is pulled.

Prosecutors did not present any evidence or testimony that the weapon Taylor had was a center-fire pistol or introduce the gun into evidence, the appeals court ruled in its opinion.

“Taylor does not dispute that the Commonwealth proved most of the elements of the offense, including that Taylor was carrying a loaded, semi-automatic pistol equipped with a magazine that could hold more than 20 rounds of ammunition,” the opinion reads. “He argues, however, that the Commonwealth failed to prove that he possessed a semi-automatic ‘center-fire rifle or pistol’ as specified in Code § 18.2-287.4(a). We agree.”

The three-judge appeals court panel added that prosecutors in the case could not rely on the judge’s familiarity with firearms as an argument for why the trial court allowed the case to continue without evidence that Taylor was carrying a center-fire pistol.

“The Commonwealth responds that ‘the circuit court found the firearm was a semiautomatic center-fire firearm based on [the court’s] familiarity with firearms and related offenses.’ But if the Commonwealth means that the trial judge based that finding on his own personal knowledge of firearms, it was reversible error,” the appeals court wrote in its opinion.

The Virginia Court of Appeals declined to weigh in on Taylor’s argument that Wilson violated his constitutional rights by detaining him.

With the court’s ruling, Taylor’s conviction is vacated and his charge has been dismissed.