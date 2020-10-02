COVID-19 cases at Richmond City Justice Center down significantly since September

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that there are nine active cases of COVID-19 at the Richmond City Justice Center. Currently, none of the inmates are hospitalized due to the virus.

8News reported that on Aug. 24 that over 100 inmates and staff were quarantined for a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone with the virus. At the beginning of September, protestors gathered outside of the center to call for the release of the inmates inside of the jail. Police arrested 11 of the protestors on Sept. 1.

It was announced on Sept. 2 that 91 inmates had tested positive for the virus at the RCJC. 10 of those inmates had mild or minor symptoms.

The RCSO says their efforts to contain the spread of the virus have proven to be effective. Efforts implemented within the Justice Center include:

Housing inmates in cohorted units

Controlled movement

Limited contact

Increased social distancing

Enforced mask usage

Hand washing/hand sanitizing

Temperature checks

Increased janitorial cleaning

The RCSO says, “We are doing whatever it takes to mitigate the spread of this virus; however, it is also critical for inmates to also follow the rules, regulations and protocols that are in place.”

They said family members have been important in the process of supporting inmates and reminding them of the severity of the virus. Visitations are being held by tablet, telephone and remote video.

Inmates have been still be allowed to meet and speak with their attorneys, maintain their right to court and be released as ordered. According to the release, those that are precautionary because they tested positive or have been exposed are required to wear the appropriate PPE to exit the facility for court or when on video as well as for any medical appointments.

New arrivals to the facility are quarantined for 14 to 20 days in an area specifically for new inmates. Inmates who test positive for COVID-19 are also required to quarantine for a minimum of 14 to 20 days. All staff members with the virus are placed on leave for testing and quarantine.

Inmates with symptoms from COVID-19 are either cared for by the medical team on site or brought to the VCU Health System.

“I would like to thank our staff and medical providers as well as the team from the VDH for all their hard work and efforts to manage and maintain during this pandemic. We have an outstanding, dedicated team and they are fully committed to our efforts to successfully fight this virus and reduce its spread within our facilities and within the community at large,” said Dr. Antionette V. Irving, Richmond City Sheriff.

