RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If it feels like you’ve been hearing more coughs and sneezes everywhere you go lately, you’re not imagining things.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth have surged in recent weeks, with 3.43% of emergency room patients being diagnosed with COVID-19 during the week before Christmas, compared to 1.67% in the last week of October.

As of Thursday, Dec. 28, the COVID-19 variant JN. 1 accounted for more than 44% of COVID-19 cases across the United States. Health experts confirm the variant is present in central Virginia and is highly transmissible.

8News spoke with Dr. Melissa Viray with Richmond and Henrico Health Districts about the recent rises of COVID-19 cases in the region.

“We’re speaking mostly about hospitalizations and severe illnesses,” Dr. Viray explained. “That’s the most reliable indicator we have now for how Covid is doing, because so many people don’t get tested.”

Dr. Viray advises the community to look out for the common symptoms of COVID-19 such as a sore throat, trouble breathing and a cough.

“Make sure you stay home when you’re feeling sick,” Dr. Viray said. “I know it’s really hard to stay home when there’s all of these social obligations — family gatherings or friends gatherings.”

With flu and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) also circulating, doctors recommend anyone experiencing cold-like symptoms to test for COVID-19. This includes more serious symptoms such as chills, fevers and body aches.

Dr. Viray also discussed the use of face masks as COVID-19 cases increase.

“I know that nobody wants to think about that,” Dr. Viray said about wearing masks. “Nobody wants to go back to that. I’m not saying everybody needs to mask, but if you’re at a higher risk, you may want to take steps to protect yourself.”

While officials said holiday gatherings and festivities have contributed to the rapid spread of numerous viral infections, they remind the community that it is not too late to get a flu or COVID-19 vaccine for protection going into the new year.