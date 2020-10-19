COVID-19 safety enhancements update for Richmond schools expected at tonight’s board meeting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Richmond school board is expected to get an update on how COVID-19 safety enhancements are going in schools at Monday night’s meeting.

Officials have worked to stock PPE in every school and central office.

Each school is set to receive at least one walk-through temperature check, and installation of those has started.

Wall-mounted hand sanitizer dispensers are being installed in all classrooms and common areas and plexiglass barriers are up in all school front offices.

Four nurses have already been hired, and efforts are underway to assess all students bathrooms to make sure everything is working.

Plans are underway to test air quality in all buildings by early November.

The school board hopes to make a decision about the second semester no later than December 15.