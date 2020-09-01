COVID-19 student cases nears 150 at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nearly 150 Virginia Commonwealth University students have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, Aug. 31.

VCU says overall, 146 students and 13 employees, have contracted the illness, according to the university’s dashboard. As reported to Student Health Services and Employee Health, the university is dealing with 97 active student cases and seven active employee cases.

VCU also reports a percent positivity rate of 1.6 percent.

The university adds that 42 residential students are in on-campus isolation (separates those who test positive from people who are not sick) and 95 students are in on-campus quarantine (separates and restricts the movement of those who may have been exposed to see if they become sick).

The update comes after VCU converted its Honors College building into isolation units after a cluster of student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

Click here to learn more.

LATEST HEADLINES: