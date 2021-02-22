COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Richmond set to continue after weather delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As parts of Central Virginia are still recovering from last week’s ice storm, winter weather has delayed millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country.

A number of COVID-19 vaccine clinics were rescheduled after inclement weather rolled through Central Virginia last Thursday morning.

Those set to get the shot Friday, February 19 at the Richmond Raceway have a new appointment date set for Monday, February 22. Those with February 18 appointment will be able to get the shot on February 23.

You’re asked to arrive at the same time and location on the new date. The Richmond City Health District has outlined the weather cancellations on their website.

Last late week, national leaders said winter weather left a backlog of about six million doses, and the delay in deliveries impacted all 50 states.

Sunday, White House officials said about a third of the weather delayed vaccines were on the way, but it will still take a little bit of time to catch up.

In Virginia, providers will reschedule events that were postponed due to weather or shipment delays. Those who already had an appointment can expect to hear from providers about their updated appointment.

The Virginia Department of Health has previously said when the severe weather passes, shipments will resume as normal but additional delays could be possible.