COVID-19 vaccine shortage causes some RPS employees to get shot later than expected

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A shortage of COVID-19 doses is to blame for a delay in vaccination efforts for a number of Richmond Public Schools employees.

In a letter to families on Friday, Superintendent Jason Kamras explained that the regional team responsible for giving out the vaccines at the Richmond Raceway was told 8,000 doses would be ready for this week.

Late last week, they were informed only 4,000 doses would be ready. Another 4,000 would be ready the week after. He adds that doses are arriving a day later – on Tuesdays instead of Mondays.

As a result, the Virginia Department of Health rescheduled a number of appointments:

RPS employees set to have their appointment Monday, January 25 will be moved to a new time on Friday, January 29.

Those set to get the shot Tuesday, January 26 will be moved to the same time on Wednesday, February 3.

Appointments set for Saturday, January 30 will be moved to the same time on Thursday, February 4.

Appointments set for Sunday, January 31 will be moved to the same on Friday, February 5.

Those set to get the shot on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday of this week will not need a switch.

Kamras adds RPS nurses will be reaching out to employees affected starting Monday, January 25.