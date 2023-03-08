RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crane has reportedly caught on fire outside of the former Buffalo Wild Wings building in Shockoe Bottom.

The Richmond Fire Department confirmed that a construction fire in the area resulted in a construction worker being shocked. There are no further details on the construction worker’s injuries at this time.

Photo and video obtained by 8News show a crane on fire next to a downed powerline.

(Photo courtesy of Nathaniel King)

The incident occurred near the intersection of South 15th Street and East Cary Street. The Richmond emergency communications call page indicates that a fire incident was reported shortly after 11 a.m.

Dominion Energy reports that there are currently 456 customers without power in the area.

(Outage map courtesy of Dominion Energy)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.