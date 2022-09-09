UPDATE: Shortly before 5:30 p.m., VDOT reported that all lanes had been opened and the scene had been cleared.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash is causing a lane closure and a backup on Interstate 95 North in Richmond on Friday, Sept. 9.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the northbound right lane is currently closed near Arthur Ashe Boulevard on I-95 north in Richmond due to a crash.

There is also currently a 3.5-mile backup. Drivers should use alternate routes and expect delays.