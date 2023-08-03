RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An overturned concrete truck on Franklin Street is causing delays on Interstate 95 for drivers in the city of Richmond.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 5:30 p.m. and is located at the intersection of Franklin Street and 15th Street near the I-95 North exit.

According to VDOT, the 74B exit ramp was closed as a result. The Division of Capitol Police reported that Franklin Street was closed between 14th Street and 15th Street. Drivers in the area were told to expect delays.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.