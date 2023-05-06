RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash has caused two lanes of the Interstate 64 bridge in downtown Richmond to close.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 90, just before the North 5th Street exit. The westbound center and right lanes are both closed.

Westbound traffic is backed up to about the Mechanicsville Turnpike interchange. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.