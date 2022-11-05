RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple gallons of fuel were spilled in downtown Richmond on Saturday morning following a crash.

At approximately 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, Richmond Fire crews responded to E. Broad Street and N. 17th Street in Shockoe Bottom for a reported large fuel spill.

According to Richmond Fire, approximately 40 gallons of fuel had been spilled as the result of vehicle collision.

A Hazmat team responded to clean up the area at around 10:09 a.m. The incident was marked under control at 11:16 a.m.