RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash in northwest Richmond is causing backups on both Interstate 95 and Interstate 64.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place on I-95 South at mile marker 78.5, just after the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit. The southbound left lane is currently closed.

Southbound traffic on I-95 and eastbound traffic on I-64 are both backed up near the Bryan Park interchange. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.