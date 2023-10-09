RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash near downtown Richmond is causing significant backups on both Interstate 95 North and Interstate 64 West.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place on I-95 North at mile marker 76.1, just west of the I-95/I-64 interchange. The northbound left lane is currently closed.

Traffic on I-95 North is currently backed up to past Maury Street and traffic on I-64 West is currently backed up nearly to Mechanicsville Turnpike. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.