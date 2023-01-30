UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North near downtown Richmond is causing backups throughout downtown Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place on I-95 North at mile marker 76, about halfway between the Chamberlayne Avenue/Belvidere Street exit and the I-95/I-64 interchange.

Backups on I-95 currently extend to the Maury Street exit in the Manchester neighborhood and backups on I-64 extend nearly to the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes if possible.

