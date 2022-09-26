RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 caused traffic backups for those heading towards the City Monday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash is located on I-64 near Staples Mill Road. The eastbound left lane and right shoulder were closed because of the crash. As of 8 a.m. traffic backups had reached around five miles, spreading from the site of the crash, mile marker 187, back to mile marker 182.







This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.