RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 64 West is causing a significant backup in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place on the Shockoe Valley Bridge at the 191 mile marker. The westbound left land and center lane are both currently closed.

Westbound traffic is currently backed up to the Nine Mile Road interchange, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.