RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 caused significant delays for drivers in Richmond.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, and was located on I-95 South near the Maury Street exit.

According to VDOT the south left shoulder and left lane were closed. At one point, traffic was backed up approximately three miles.

VDOT reported that the crash scene had been cleared just before 12:15 p.m.