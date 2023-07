RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South is causing a significant backup in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile market 76.3, near the Chamberlayne Avenue interchange. The southbound right lane is currently closed.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.