UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 South near the Belvidere Street overpass is causing a significant backup in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 76.3, just after the Belvidere Street overpass. The southbound right lane is currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up to about Hermitage Road. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.