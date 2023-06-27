UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South is causing a significant backup in Richmond’s Southside.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 63, just south of the Route 288 interchange. The southbound left lane is currently closed.

Traffic is backed up to about the Chippenham Parkway interchange, drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.