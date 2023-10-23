UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened but traffic in the area may be affected for some time.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South in downtown Richmond is causing significant backups across the city.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 74.2, about halfway between the East Broad Street and Maury Street exits. The southbound right lane is currently closed.

Southbound traffic on I-95 is currently backed up past Chamberlayne Road, traffic on I-64 West is currently backed up to about Mechanicsville Turnpike. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.