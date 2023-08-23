UPDATE: According to VDOT, all lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 over the James River Bridge is causing significant delays for drivers in Richmond.

The crash was first reported by VDOT around 5:15 p.m. and is located on I-95 South on the James River Bridge.

According to VDOT, the south center lane, right lane and right shoulder are all closed. There is currently a reported backup of 3.5 miles.

