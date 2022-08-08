UPDATE: At around 5:15 p.m., VDOT reported that all lanes had been reopened. There is still a 2.5-mile-long backup due to another crash further south. Drivers can continue to expect delays

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North is causing significant delays to drivers in Richmond.

The crash is located just south of the Interstate 64 exit. According to VDOT the north center lane, right lane and right shoulder on I-95 northbound have all been closed.

VDOT has reported that there is currently a 5-mile-long backup from the Bells Road exit to the I-64 exit. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes and expect delays until further notice.

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 traffic cameras)

(Courtesy of VDOT 511 traffic cameras)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.