RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on I-95 northbound near Arthur Ashe Boulevard caused significant delays for motorists Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred a little before 3:00 p.m., near mile marker 78.6.

Traffic backups reached as far as 4.5 miles long.

The northbound right lane and right shoulder were closed but have since been reopened.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes.

As of 4:10 p.m., the backup had begun to shorten but severe weather was slowing the traffic return to normal.

