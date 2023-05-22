RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North is causing backups on both sides of the James River in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 74.8, just before the East Broad Street exit. The northbound left lane is currently closed.

Photo: 511Virginia

Photo: 511Virginia

Northbound traffic is currently backed up to past the Maury Street exit. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.