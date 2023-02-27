UPDATE: According to VDOT, the scene is clear but parts I-95 are still backed up in the area.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North near Arthur Ashe Boulevard is causing significant backups throughout downtown Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 78.4, just after the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit. The northbound right lane is currently closed.

Backups currently extend past the I-95/I-64 interchange, drivers in the area are asked to expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virgnia.org.