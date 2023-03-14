RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North is causing backups across downtown Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 78.3, near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit around 9 a.m. The northbound right lane is currently closed.

Traffic is currently backed up to the I-96/I-64 interchange, drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.