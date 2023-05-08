RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North in Richmond is causing significant backups throughout the city.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 77.2, about halfway between the Belvidere Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard exits. The northbound left lane is currently closed.

Traffic on I-95 North extends past the Maury Street interchange and traffic on I-64 West extends nearly to the Mechanicsville Turnpike interchange.

Drivers in Richmond are asked to avoid the interstates and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.