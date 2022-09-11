RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North is causing delays in Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 77.2 in the City of Richmond, after the Chamberlayne Avenue exit, near the Maggie Walker Governor’s School.

As a result of the incident, south center lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays. For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.