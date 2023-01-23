RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 North is causing backups across downtown Richmond.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 78, just before the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit. The right lane and right center lane are both closed.

Backups in the northbound lanes extend past the East Broad Street exit on I-95 and to the Mechanicsville Turnpike exit on I-64. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.