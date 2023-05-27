UPDATE: According to VDOT, the lanes have reopened and the scene is clear.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South in Richmond is causing significant backups downtown.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker, 75.4, near the I-95/I-64 interchange. The southbound left and center lanes are both currently closed.

Southbound traffic is currently backed up past North Lombardy Street, drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes and expect delays.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.