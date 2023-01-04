RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Interstate 95 South in Richmond’s Southside has closed some lanes and is causing backups across the city.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 71.3, near the Commerce Road Access underpass. The southbound left and center lanes are closed.

The backup currently extends to downtown Richmond, past the I-95/I-64 interchange. Drivers looking to travel from downtown Richmond to Southside are asked to use alternate routes.

For real-time traffic information and highway cameras, visit 511Virginia.org.