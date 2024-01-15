UPDATE: The exit is reopened and the scene is clear. Details were added from state police regarding this incident at about 2:15 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 North in Richmond closed a nearby exit as emergency services assisted an overturned vehicle.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), at about 1:25 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15, a Land Rover crashed and overturned near the north Broad Street exit ramp. The exit was closed as crews aided the driver trapped in the SUV.

No one was injured in the crash. The exit has been reopened and the scene is now clear.